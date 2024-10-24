Left Menu

Odisha Braces for Cyclone Dana: Coordinated Efforts Underway

Prime Minister Modi and Odisha CM Majhi reviewed readiness for Cyclone Dana. Over 3.62 lakh people evacuated as the cyclone nears. Central and state disaster teams are deployed, aiming for zero casualties. Landfall is expected near midnight on the Odisha-West Bengal coast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 23:42 IST
Odisha Braces for Cyclone Dana: Coordinated Efforts Underway
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed preparedness for Cyclone Dana with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, offering reassurance of central assistance. Cyclone Dana is expected to strike past midnight.

Odisha has been proactive, setting up 5,209 cyclone shelters and evacuating over 3.62 lakh individuals from high-risk zones, including 3,654 pregnant women who have been relocated to safe locations. Additionally, 19 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 51 units from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), and 220 fire services teams are actively deployed.

Expressing satisfaction with the initiatives in place, Prime Minister Modi confirmed the central government's support, supplying the requested NDRF teams. The cyclone is projected to make landfall between the Odisha and West Bengal coasts by Thursday midnight.

Earlier, Chief Minister Majhi detailed the state's comprehensive measures to ensure zero casualties as Cyclone Dana approaches. "Our target is zero casualties. Evacuations are near complete with over 3 lakh relocations, including more than 2,300 pregnant women. We have readied over 7,000 cyclone shelters, and deployed medical and veterinary teams," stated CM Majhi.

To oversee operations, ministers have been assigned to 10 districts. "Police deployment ensures public security. District hospitals have power backups including DG sets, gensets, and inverters. NDRF and ODRAF units are stationed in the vulnerable regions to manage emergencies," added Majhi. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024