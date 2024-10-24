Odisha Braces for Cyclone Dana: Coordinated Efforts Underway

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed preparedness for Cyclone Dana with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, offering reassurance of central assistance. Cyclone Dana is expected to strike past midnight.

Odisha has been proactive, setting up 5,209 cyclone shelters and evacuating over 3.62 lakh individuals from high-risk zones, including 3,654 pregnant women who have been relocated to safe locations. Additionally, 19 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 51 units from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), and 220 fire services teams are actively deployed.

Expressing satisfaction with the initiatives in place, Prime Minister Modi confirmed the central government's support, supplying the requested NDRF teams. The cyclone is projected to make landfall between the Odisha and West Bengal coasts by Thursday midnight.

Earlier, Chief Minister Majhi detailed the state's comprehensive measures to ensure zero casualties as Cyclone Dana approaches. "Our target is zero casualties. Evacuations are near complete with over 3 lakh relocations, including more than 2,300 pregnant women. We have readied over 7,000 cyclone shelters, and deployed medical and veterinary teams," stated CM Majhi.

To oversee operations, ministers have been assigned to 10 districts. "Police deployment ensures public security. District hospitals have power backups including DG sets, gensets, and inverters. NDRF and ODRAF units are stationed in the vulnerable regions to manage emergencies," added Majhi. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)