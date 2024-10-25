Left Menu

India Shelter Finance's Stellar Q2FY25 Performance: AUM and Disbursement Soar

India Shelter Finance Corporation showcased a robust financial performance in Q2FY25, with a 36% YoY increase in AUM reaching Rs. 7,039 Crs and a 30% YoY rise in disbursements. The strategic branch expansion contributed to growth and an upgraded credit rating promises reduced future funding costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:14 IST
India Shelter Finance's Stellar Q2FY25 Performance: AUM and Disbursement Soar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gurugram, Haryana, India - India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited has released its financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025, revealing a strong 36% Year-over-Year growth in Assets Under Management (AUM) to Rs. 7,039 Crores.

Commenting on the performance, Managing Director and CEO Rupinder Singh highlighted that the company's growth strategy, including the expansion of 24 new branches, played a significant role in the 30% YoY increase in disbursements to Rs. 828 Crores. Upgraded credit ratings from ICRA are expected to help optimize cost of funds.

The company also reported a 50% YoY growth in Profit After Tax to Rs. 90 Crores, with an improved Return on Average Assets (RoA) of 5.6%. The firm continues robust operations with a liquidity of Rs. 1,192 Crores and an effective asset quality management strategy, maintaining a Gross Stage 3 percentage of 1.2%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024