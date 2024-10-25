India Shelter Finance's Stellar Q2FY25 Performance: AUM and Disbursement Soar

Gurugram, Haryana, India - India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited has released its financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025, revealing a strong 36% Year-over-Year growth in Assets Under Management (AUM) to Rs. 7,039 Crores.

Commenting on the performance, Managing Director and CEO Rupinder Singh highlighted that the company's growth strategy, including the expansion of 24 new branches, played a significant role in the 30% YoY increase in disbursements to Rs. 828 Crores. Upgraded credit ratings from ICRA are expected to help optimize cost of funds.

The company also reported a 50% YoY growth in Profit After Tax to Rs. 90 Crores, with an improved Return on Average Assets (RoA) of 5.6%. The firm continues robust operations with a liquidity of Rs. 1,192 Crores and an effective asset quality management strategy, maintaining a Gross Stage 3 percentage of 1.2%.

(With inputs from agencies.)