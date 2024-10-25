New Assistant Bishop Ordained Amid Vatican-China Accord

Bishop Matthew Zhen Xuebin, 54, was ordained as a new assistant bishop in Beijing. The ceremony came days after the Vatican extended its agreement with China on appointments of bishops.

Pope Francis nominated Zhen under a diplomatic deal that has stirred controversy, balancing state influence in papal decisions. The agreement aims to unite the state-supervised church with those loyal to the Vatican.

This renewal marks a four-year span, reflecting growing bilateral trust. Zhen assumes his role with a right of succession, indicating plans for future leadership continuity.

