New Assistant Bishop Ordained Amid Vatican-China Accord
Bishop Matthew Zhen Xuebin was ordained as Beijing's new assistant Catholic bishop following an accord extension between the Vatican and Chinese officials. Pope Francis named Zhen under a deal granting China input on papal appointments, a point of contention for some conservative Catholics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:37 IST
Bishop Matthew Zhen Xuebin, 54, was ordained as a new assistant bishop in Beijing. The ceremony came days after the Vatican extended its agreement with China on appointments of bishops.
Pope Francis nominated Zhen under a diplomatic deal that has stirred controversy, balancing state influence in papal decisions. The agreement aims to unite the state-supervised church with those loyal to the Vatican.
This renewal marks a four-year span, reflecting growing bilateral trust. Zhen assumes his role with a right of succession, indicating plans for future leadership continuity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Asian Markets Pause as Eyes Turn to Beijing's Fiscal Stimulus
Markets Brace for Beijing's Fiscal Stimulus Update
Global Markets Pause Ahead of Beijing's Fiscal Announcements
Alliance for Peace: Pope Francis and Zelenskyy's Vatican Dialogue
Pope Francis and Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Encounter Amid Ukraine Crisis