Kenya's High Court Halts $736 Million Adani Energy Deal Amid Controversy
Kenya's high court has suspended a $736 million agreement between the Kenya Electrical Transmission Company and India's Adani Energy Solutions. The Law Society of Kenya challenges this deal, citing constitutional concerns and lack of public engagement. This suspension follows recent controversies involving another Adani project in Kenya.
Kenya's high court has put a stop to a $736 million contract involving the state's utility, KETRACO, and India's Adani Energy Solutions. The deal, aimed at enhancing power infrastructure, was signed earlier this month but now faces legal hurdles.
On October 11, the energy ministry highlighted the project's potential to alleviate power shortages and boost economic growth. However, the court has barred further progress until it resolves a lawsuit by the Law Society of Kenya. The society claims the agreement violates constitutional norms and lacks sufficient public participation.
This latest legal intervention follows a separate dispute over an airport project involving Adani Group, raising further questions about the transparency and economic sense of their projects in Kenya.
