Honoring Excellence: Madhya Pradesh Celebrates Teachers

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav honored outstanding teachers and transferred Rs 324 crores to student accounts for uniforms. The event highlighted exceptional contributors to education and celebrated the innovation of local schools in an international forum.

Governor Mangubhai Patel and MP CM Mohan Yadav honouring teachers (Photo/ X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav led a state-level ceremony in Bhopal to honor esteemed teachers and advance support for students. Held at the Golden Jubilee Hall of RCVP Noronha Academy, the event celebrated educational excellence amid notable achievements in teaching and innovation.

The ceremony highlighted the contribution of 14 teachers who were recipients of the State-level Teacher Award-2024, alongside two National Teacher Award honorees from 2023. Also recognized were teachers participating in an academic seminar, positioned first, second, and third, as well as educators from CM Rise School Vinova Ratlam, globally acknowledged by T-4 Education for innovative practices.

Governor Patel and Chief Minister Yadav also initiated the digital transfer of Rs 324 crores into the bank accounts of 54 lakh students for uniforms. Leaders shared congratulatory messages via social media, celebrating the teachers' extraordinary achievements and the government's commitment to educational advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

