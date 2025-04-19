Left Menu

BJP Rallies in Bhopal to Raise Awareness on Waqf Amendment Act

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh holds an awareness campaign about the Waqf Amendment Act in Bhopal. Leaders discuss the Act's impact, while the Supreme Court reviews its provisions, ensuring no immediate changes are implemented. The campaign aims to inform Scheduled Tribes about their rights concerning Waqf property issues.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Madhya Pradesh chapter launched an awareness campaign on Friday at its Bhopal office, focusing on the Waqf Amendment Act. The initiative included a meeting with the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Morcha, aiming to educate members about amendments affecting Waqf properties.

Prominent attendees, like State President Vishnu Datt Sharma and Union Minister Savitri Thakur, expressed commitment to broadening understanding of the law throughout society. Accusations against Congress for constitutional amendments were noted, with Sharma emphasizing BJP's focus on societal welfare.

The Supreme Court was assured by the Centre that contentious provisions of the 2025 Waqf Act would not be enforced immediately. The Centre seeks additional time to respond to legal petitions questioning the Act's constitutionality, with a hearing slated for early May.

(With inputs from agencies.)

