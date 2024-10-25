Strengthening Indo-Japanese Ties: A Leap Towards Modernized Agriculture
India and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) are collaborating to integrate advanced technologies like drones and AI in Indian agriculture. The partnership aims to boost agricultural productivity, diversify crops, and expand research and educational exchanges. This initiative aligns with the vision of positioning India as a global food basket.
- Country:
- India
The collaboration between India and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is set to revolutionize the agricultural domain by incorporating cutting-edge technologies such as drones and artificial intelligence (AI). Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi endorsed the move, emphasizing its potential to elevate India's standing on the global food stage.
Chaturvedi outlined several priorities that align with the Prime Minister's vision, including expanding export-oriented horticulture and advancing precision agriculture through IoT and AI. Simultaneously, JICA's Chief Representative in India, Takuro Takeuchi, highlighted the agency's dedication to sustainable and climate-resilient agricultural practices.
The meeting between officials also opened discussions on expanding research and educational collaborations through student exchanges and capacity-building programs. Both nations envision these initiatives as key to advancing agricultural modernization and ensuring India remains competitive globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Japan
- JICA
- agriculture
- collaboration
- technology
- drones
- AI
- modernization
- export
ALSO READ
Dawn Raid: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Airbase
Unlocking AI: Financial Leaders Embrace Generative Technology for Future Growth
The Regal Collaboration: Saif Ali Khan and Morfeus Films' New Venture
Turkey's Gift: Kamikaze Drones to Fortify Albania
US and India Forge Stronger Ties through Technology and Innovation