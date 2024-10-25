Left Menu

Shining a Light on Employment: Uttarakhand's Solar Revolution

The Chief Minister's solar self-employment scheme in Uttarakhand is creating jobs by enabling locals to establish solar plants. The initiative aims to curb migration and improve rural economies. Participants can install 20-200 kW capacities with supportive loans and state policy benefits, attracting young entrepreneurs to this solar venture.

Dehradun | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:25 IST
The Chief Minister's solar self-employment scheme is making a significant impact in Uttarakhand, creating numerous job opportunities while deterring local migration.

According to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state, known for its abundant sunshine even during winter, is an ideal location for solar power generation.

Eligible residents can install solar plants of 20-200 kilowatts, with the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited purchasing all the generated electricity.

Cooperative and other banks are providing loans to permanent residents who qualify for the scheme.

Beneficiaries also enjoy exemptions under the state's self-employment and MSME policies.

This initiative from the Dhami government intends to halt worker migration while boosting self-employment opportunities.

Amod Panwar's solar power project in Tipri village illustrates the benefits, improving electricity supply which had been inconsistent due to grid dependence.

Another entrepreneur, Pratap Singh Rawat, has implemented three solar projects in Devprayag, offering him sustained employment for 25 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

