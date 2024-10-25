Left Menu

Rubber Farmers' Struggle: The Price Manipulation Crisis

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has accused a 'tyre cartel' of manipulating natural rubber prices, harming rubber farmers in Kerala and Tripura. They state that farmers face dire financial challenges due to this manipulation, while tyre companies continue to profit. AIKS demands immediate government intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:26 IST
Rubber Farmers' Struggle: The Price Manipulation Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has brought to light an alleged price manipulation by a powerful 'tyre cartel', blaming them for worsening the financial stability of rubber farmers.

AIKS claims this price fixing is hitting farmers hard, especially in Kerala and Tripura, where rubber farming is a vital income source.

The organization calls for urgent government action to curb these practices, advocating for the punishment of responsible parties and the establishment of a fair pricing system to protect farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024