Rubber Farmers' Struggle: The Price Manipulation Crisis
The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has accused a 'tyre cartel' of manipulating natural rubber prices, harming rubber farmers in Kerala and Tripura. They state that farmers face dire financial challenges due to this manipulation, while tyre companies continue to profit. AIKS demands immediate government intervention.
The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has brought to light an alleged price manipulation by a powerful 'tyre cartel', blaming them for worsening the financial stability of rubber farmers.
AIKS claims this price fixing is hitting farmers hard, especially in Kerala and Tripura, where rubber farming is a vital income source.
The organization calls for urgent government action to curb these practices, advocating for the punishment of responsible parties and the establishment of a fair pricing system to protect farmers.
