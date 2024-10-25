Left Menu

Gensol Engineering Surges with 29% Profit Spike

Gensol Engineering reported a 29% rise in net profit after tax, reaching Rs 22.93 crore for the September quarter. The company's income increased to Rs 346.82 crore, while expenses decreased. Specializing in solar power EPC services and electric mobility, Gensol leads in renewable energy solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gensol Engineering has reported a notable 29% increase in net profit after tax, amounting to Rs 22.93 crore, for the September quarter. This rise comes as a significant achievement compared to the Rs 17.71 crore profit recorded in the same quarter last year.

The renewable energy company, which specializes in solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services as well as electric mobility solutions, saw its total income swell to Rs 346.82 crore during the quarter under review, up from Rs 304.87 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Additionally, Gensol Engineering managed to trim its expenses significantly, reducing them to Rs 239.88 crore from Rs 257.51 crore a year ago, further solidifying its financial performance in the renewable energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

