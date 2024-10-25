Ajit Doval Advocates Social Media Counter-Narrative for National Defence

In a candid discourse on Friday, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval highlighted the urgent need for an effective counter-narrative on social media. Doval underscored that such measures are vital to protecting the morale of India's defense forces and national integrity amidst an era where social media's credibility is waning.

Speaking at the Indian Strategic Culture Book launch, Doval emphasized that misinformation on social media, particularly regarding the Indian Army, can undermine the confidence of defense personnel. He urged for immediate corrections to false narratives, suggesting that social media should be used as a tool to rectify and expose inaccuracies.

Addressing the urgent need for timely responses, Doval remarked that the dominance of falsehood often begins within four hours of an incident, calling for the defense forces to become proactive responders. His speech highlighted the necessity of presenting facts swiftly to offer the public a correct perspective, thus maintaining trust and patriotism among citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)