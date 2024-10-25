Ajit Doval Advocates Social Media Counter-Narrative for National Defence
Ajit Doval, India's National Security Advisor, stresses the importance of establishing a strong counter-narrative on social media to protect the morale of India's defense forces. Doval notes the declining credibility of social media and encourages the defense forces to quickly respond to misinformation to safeguard national integrity.
- Country:
- India
In a candid discourse on Friday, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval highlighted the urgent need for an effective counter-narrative on social media. Doval underscored that such measures are vital to protecting the morale of India's defense forces and national integrity amidst an era where social media's credibility is waning.
Speaking at the Indian Strategic Culture Book launch, Doval emphasized that misinformation on social media, particularly regarding the Indian Army, can undermine the confidence of defense personnel. He urged for immediate corrections to false narratives, suggesting that social media should be used as a tool to rectify and expose inaccuracies.
Addressing the urgent need for timely responses, Doval remarked that the dominance of falsehood often begins within four hours of an incident, calling for the defense forces to become proactive responders. His speech highlighted the necessity of presenting facts swiftly to offer the public a correct perspective, thus maintaining trust and patriotism among citizens.
