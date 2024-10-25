Left Menu

Ajit Doval Advocates Social Media Counter-Narrative for National Defence

Ajit Doval, India's National Security Advisor, stresses the importance of establishing a strong counter-narrative on social media to protect the morale of India's defense forces. Doval notes the declining credibility of social media and encourages the defense forces to quickly respond to misinformation to safeguard national integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:36 IST
Ajit Doval Advocates Social Media Counter-Narrative for National Defence
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a candid discourse on Friday, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval highlighted the urgent need for an effective counter-narrative on social media. Doval underscored that such measures are vital to protecting the morale of India's defense forces and national integrity amidst an era where social media's credibility is waning.

Speaking at the Indian Strategic Culture Book launch, Doval emphasized that misinformation on social media, particularly regarding the Indian Army, can undermine the confidence of defense personnel. He urged for immediate corrections to false narratives, suggesting that social media should be used as a tool to rectify and expose inaccuracies.

Addressing the urgent need for timely responses, Doval remarked that the dominance of falsehood often begins within four hours of an incident, calling for the defense forces to become proactive responders. His speech highlighted the necessity of presenting facts swiftly to offer the public a correct perspective, thus maintaining trust and patriotism among citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024