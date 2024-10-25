Left Menu

JNU Advocates Diversity of Views Amid 'Miscommunication' Over Iranian Envoy's Seminar

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) reaffirms its commitment to diverse views despite postponing a seminar by an Iranian envoy due to miscommunication. Dean Amitabh Mattoo emphasized the importance of protocol and academic freedom while ensuring a broad spectrum of discussions on contentious topics like the West Asian conflict.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) asserted its dedication to exposing students to a diversity of perspectives, even on contentious issues, following the postponement of a seminar by an Iranian envoy due to miscommunication. Dean Amitabh Mattoo of JNU's School of International Studies clarified that the event was postponed, not canceled, attributing the delay to a lack of communication between the inviting faculty member and the Center for West Asian Studies.

Mattoo explained that logistical and protocol requirements necessitated the postponement, emphasizing that adequate notice and proper reception arrangements must be made for ambassadors or high-level dignitaries. He reiterated the university's commitment to academic freedom and ensuring a variety of viewpoints, including potentially inviting the Israeli ambassador to foster broad discourse on West Asia.

Addressing concerns over potential restrictions on West Asian conflict discussions, Mattoo highlighted the university's responsibility to expose students to diverse views. He underscored the need for protocols to maintain the integrity of academic platforms, ensuring reasoned and sober discussions on polarizing subjects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

