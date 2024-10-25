Left Menu

India Tightens Security Amid Surge in Hoax Bomb Threats to Airlines

India faces a wave of hoax bomb threats affecting over 100 flights, causing disruptions and financial setbacks for airlines. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu assures strict action against culprits. IndiGo Airlines follows tightened protocols to ensure passenger safety. The Ministry of Home Affairs urges states to form cyber-commando units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 23:53 IST
India Tightens Security Amid Surge in Hoax Bomb Threats to Airlines
Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is grappling with a surge in hoax bomb threats targeting its airlines, prompting Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to express grave concerns and vow stringent actions against those responsible. In a social media post, Naidu underlined the government's commitment to prioritizing safety and security while urging collective efforts for safe skies.

Civil Aviation sources reported that over 20 flights from various airlines experienced bomb scares on Friday. Responding to the security alerts, IndiGo Airlines affirmed its adherence to strict safety protocols, coordinating closely with authorities and ensuring the safety of passengers and crew, though acknowledging any resultant inconveniences.

Among the affected flights was IndiGo's 6E 87 from Kozhikode to Dammam, which was taken to an isolation bay upon landing, and passengers disembarked safely. IndiGo reiterated its dedication to security, emphasizing collaboration with authorities and adherence to operating procedures, while regretting any disruption to passengers.

The heightened efforts come amid a week marked by over 100 hoax threats against Indian airlines, impacting both domestic and international flights. The pattern of threats has led to operational disruptions and financial losses. In response, the Ministry of Home Affairs has advised states to create specialized cyber commando units to combat the issue effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

