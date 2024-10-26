Left Menu

Empowering Seniors: A Nation's Commitment

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale emphasized the need to align government policies with community priorities to empower senior citizens, particularly in rural areas. Speaking at the SAMAGAM finale, he highlighted the importance of schemes for financial security and healthcare to enhance the dignity and welfare of the elderly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 00:03 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 00:03 IST
Empowering Seniors: A Nation's Commitment
Ramdas Athawale
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday underscored the essential alignment of government policies with community needs, focusing particularly on empowering senior citizens, during the Grand Finale 'SAMAGAM'.

Speaking at the event, Athawale emphasized the need for economic and social empowerment for the elderly, highlighting initiatives developed for the International Day of Older Persons.

The minister stressed that India can only progress by ensuring financial security and healthcare for its ageing population, reiterating the importance of bridging policy gaps through direct community engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024