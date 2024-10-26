Empowering Seniors: A Nation's Commitment
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 00:03 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 00:03 IST
- India
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday underscored the essential alignment of government policies with community needs, focusing particularly on empowering senior citizens, during the Grand Finale 'SAMAGAM'.
Speaking at the event, Athawale emphasized the need for economic and social empowerment for the elderly, highlighting initiatives developed for the International Day of Older Persons.
The minister stressed that India can only progress by ensuring financial security and healthcare for its ageing population, reiterating the importance of bridging policy gaps through direct community engagement.
