Market Turmoil: Global Stocks Wobble Amid Election Uncertainty and Oil Price Surge

Global stock markets faced a downturn at week's end, driven by apprehensions over the U.S. elections, while oil prices increased due to conflict in the Middle East. In pivotal swing states, the polls show a tight race between Republican Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, heightening investor unease about possible contested results and subsequent market disturbances.

The S&P 500 saw a minor decline, ending the week nearly 1% lower, impacted by losses in utilities and financial sectors, though bolstered by tech and communication stock gains. The Dow Jones dipped by 0.61% to 42,114.40, the S&P 500 fell slightly to 5,808.12, and the Nasdaq rose by 0.56% to 18,518.61, as mixed trends persisted across indices.

Globally, European and Asian shares also registered losses, with European indices dropping 1.2% over the week. Analyst Keith Lerner attributed market instability to past substantial gains conflicting with high sustained interest rates. In commodity markets, Brent crude futures surged to $76.05 a barrel, signaling oil's crucial role amidst geopolitical risks.

