Israel's Tactical Strikes on Iran: A Focused Military Operation

In a series of precise military operations, Israel has conducted strikes on Iran, solely targeting military installations. There were no attacks on Iranian nuclear sites or oil fields, marking a focused approach in the region.

According to reports by NBC News and ABC News, the Israeli military's actions were confirmed by an official source, underscoring the limited nature of the operation.

The strategic strikes highlight Israel's continued focus on specific military objectives while avoiding broader infrastructure or nuclear-related confrontations in Iran.

