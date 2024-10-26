Election Controversy: Odisha Governor's Alleged Violation Sparks Debate

In a significant development ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections, Congress candidate Ajoy Kumar has formally addressed the Election Commission, raising concerns over Odisha Governor Raghubar Das's purported involvement in election activities. Kumar accuses Das of campaigning for his daughter-in-law, Purnima Das, who is running on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket in the Jamshedpur East constituency.

In a letter dated October 25, Kumar appealed to the Election Commission to intervene, arguing that Das's actions represent a clear violation of the model code of conduct. He claims the governor has been actively participating in election booth committee meetings and distributing materials to the public, activities Kumar argues are inappropriate for someone of Das's standing.

Kumar, who is challenging Purnima Das in the constituency, highlighted the need for immediate commission action, citing previous press conferences where he voiced similar concerns. As voting approaches, slated for November 13 and 20 with results on November 23, Kumar also declared his commitment to enhancing educational facilities if elected.

(With inputs from agencies.)