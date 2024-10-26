Left Menu

Ajit Doval Calls for Strong Social Media Counter-Narratives to Protect National Integrity

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval emphasized the necessity of robust counter-narratives on social media to protect India's defense forces and national integrity. He highlighted the eroding credibility of social media and stressed the need for swift, accurate responses to potentially harmful misinformation regarding the Indian Army.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has called for the creation of strong counter-narratives on social media to protect the morale of India's defense forces and uphold national integrity amid eroding credibility of such platforms. Speaking at the launch of the Indian Strategic Culture Book, Doval noted the significant influence of social media on public perception.

Doval expressed concerns over inaccuracies in social media posts about the Indian Army, which he believes could undermine the confidence of defense personnel in their leadership. He emphasized the need for immediate responses to misleading narratives, advocating for defense personnel to act as first respondents when incidents occur.

The NSA also discouraged legislative regulation of social media, suggesting that unifying voices via social media could have detrimental effects. Doval stressed that addressing false narratives early with the correct perspectives is crucial for maintaining national sentiment and morale.

