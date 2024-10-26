Delhi High Court Executes Major Judicial Reshuffle
In a sweeping move, the Delhi High Court has ordered the transfer of 256 judges across higher and lower courts. Notably, 23 judges from sessions and district courts have been reassigned along with 233 magistrates, with the reshuffle taking immediate effect following an announcement by the Registrar General.
The reorganization sees Additional Session Judge Jitendra Singh taking over as a special judge at Rouse Avenue, a position vacated by special judge Rakesh Syal upon retirement. Further changes are observed as Special Judge (POCSO) Chhavi Kapoor from Patiala House court transitions to Rouse Avenue court to preside over the POCSO case involving former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Moreover, Additional Sessions Judge Gomti Manocha will step into Kapoor's former role, marking one of several important rotations. This decision by the High Court also includes the return of judges previously on deputation to other organizations such as the NCPCR and the Lokayukta. Newly established and unoccupied courts are also set to receive several Magistrates in the coming days.
