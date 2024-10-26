Karnataka Land Dispute Sparks Political Clash

In Karnataka, a political storm has erupted over land rights and the powers of the Waqf Board, with Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan launching a scathing critique of BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. The controversy, which centers on eviction notices received by farmers in the Vijayapura district, has become a flashpoint in a broader ideological clash. Khan accused the BJP of politicizing the land dispute and criticized the absence of local MLAs at crucial district meetings.

Responding to allegations by Surya, Khan pointed out that the Waqf Board controls only a fraction of its designated land, suggesting widespread encroachment issues. Khan emphasized the government's commitment to legal resolutions, assuring that no farmer's land would be unjustly taken. Surya, meanwhile, used social media to argue that the Congress-led government prioritizes minority appeasement over governance, highlighting claims of significant land grabs by influential figures under the guise of Waqf management.

Surya issued a stern warning, declaring that any unlawful actions by government officers regarding land claims would face legal challenges. The situation has cast a spotlight on the Waqf Board, a critical institution tasked with managing properties for Islamic charitable purposes. Established in accordance with the Waqf Act of 1995, the board's activities are increasingly contentious, reflecting ongoing tensions over land ownership and governance in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)