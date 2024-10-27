Left Menu

Arunachal's Governor Advocates Military-Civilian Unity for Border Security

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, visited Anini in Dibang Valley, urging Indian Army troops to work with local communities for border security. Highlighting Prime Minister Modi's vision, he stressed the importance of civilian involvement in securing the Line of Actual Control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 11:22 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Governor with Indian Army troops (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, accompanied by his wife Anagha Parnaik, visited the troops of the Indian Army stationed at Anini in Dibang Valley district on Saturday. During the interaction, he praised the longstanding respect and admiration of the Arunachal Pradesh people for the armed forces. This sentiment, he said, has been nurtured over years of positive community engagement, according to a release.

Emphasizing the need for continued good relations between the military and locals, the Governor urged the troops to maintain goodwill through proactive welfare initiatives and a positive approach. Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision and Vibrant Border Village programme, he called on the military to collaborate closely with residents on community projects and encouraged local stewardship of Sadbhavana initiatives.

Governor Parnaik suggested that local communities should be engaged in border security measures. He offered insights into managing the sensitive Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh and the complexities involved. Highlighting the need for fitness and vigilance, he advised the troops to be alert to any threats across the border, ensuring Northern Frontier's security. Major General VS Deshpande, Brig K Jayashankar, and other key military and police officials participated in the Sainik Sammelan, according to the release.

The interaction was also attended by local legislators, including MLA Mopi Mihu, Deputy Commissioner Pagli Sora, and Superintendent of Police Ringu Ngupok. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

