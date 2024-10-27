Left Menu

Assam Governor Advocates Global Harmony Through India's Cultural Values

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, speaking at the National Sanatan Conference, emphasized India's efforts towards global harmony using its spiritual and cultural heritage. Under PM Modi's leadership, India aspires to foster inclusivity and sustainable development, embracing 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' to unite nations as one family.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at the event (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address at the 4th National Sanatan Conference in Guwahati, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya stressed India's unwavering dedication to fostering global harmony through its spiritual values and cultural legacy. The event, organized by the Brahmarashtra Ekam Vishwa Mahasangh, highlighted how India leverages its rich traditions to promote universal brotherhood.

Governor Acharya articulated that under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been proactively working to bolster the fabric of a vibrant democracy. The country's philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', or viewing the world as one family, serves as a cornerstone for enhancing unity and nurturing global peace.

Echoing sentiments of gratitude to the conference organizers, Acharya underscored the critical role of cultural institutions in reinforcing India's emergence as a global leader. He lauded the nation's enlightened personalities, whose teachings continue to inspire and guide the path forward, while reiterating India's commitment to countering bigotry and advocating peace on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

