Fiji Awards Highest Honor to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: A Beacon of Global Peace

The South Pacific nation of Fiji has honored Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a prominent global spiritual and humanitarian leader, with its highest civilian accolade. This distinction is in recognition of his relentless efforts in uplifting the human spirit and fostering unity among diverse communities through peace and harmony, as per an official press release. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was bestowed the title of 'Honorary Officer Of The Order of Fiji' by the country's President, HE Ratu Wiliame M Katonivere.

Fiji is the sixth nation worldwide to present this prestigious award to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, acknowledging the vast scope of his humanitarian efforts globally. Through his organization, The Art of Living, which has been active for 43 years, he has spread joy and harmony via numerous initiatives in mental health, education, environmental advocacy, and empowerment for women and youth, as well as programs for stress relief and meditation. During his visit, Ravi Shankar engaged in discussions with prominent state figures, including Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister, Viliame Gavoka, and Dirk Wagener, the UN Resident Coordinator in Fiji.

A key focus of their discussions centered on how The Art of Living can contribute to Fiji's holistic development by empowering the youth, enhancing local communities' mental health, and introducing the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda. These talks underscore Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's commitment to promoting sustainable progress and well-being in Fiji.

(With inputs from agencies.)