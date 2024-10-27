Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Eyes Major Victory in Uttar Pradesh Bypolls

As the bypolls for nine assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh near, Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav confidently predicts victory. Tej Pratap Yadav, contesting in Karhal, is expected to win decisively, with the INDIA bloc poised to claim all nine seats, according to Yadav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 18:14 IST
Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As bypolls draw closer for nine assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, Shivpal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party has confidently asserted that Tej Pratap Yadav will claim victory in the Karhal constituency, with the INDIA bloc set to win across all contested districts.

The Samajwadi Party's candidate, Tej Pratap Yadav, is vying for a seat in Karhal, with the bypoll scheduled for November 13. On October 25, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also showed optimism regarding Tej Pratap Yadav's success, predicting significant gains for the party.

Yadav emphasized that the Karhal constituency will back Tej Pratap Yadav in both current and future elections, foreshadowing a historic triumph for the Samajwadi Party. He criticized the BJP for its hype, referencing past failures, and questioned the government's effectiveness. Bypolls are to be held in constituencies including Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Karhal, Phulpur, and Katehari, with results expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

