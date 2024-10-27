Left Menu

BMTC Wins National Accolade for Public Transport Innovation

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has been awarded the Excellence in Urban Transport Award for its outstanding public involvement in transport. The accolade, presented by India’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, highlights BMTC's innovative HSR Layout intra-loop bus service as a national model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 21:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has been honored with the prestigious Award of Excellence in Urban Transport, under the category of 'City with Best Record of Public Involvement in Transport,' officials announced on Sunday.

The accolade was conferred by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, at an award ceremony held on October 27, 2024, at the Mahatma Gandhi Mandir Convention Center in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Ramachandran R., BMTC's Managing Director, accepted the award from Manohar Lal, the Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs. This national recognition affirms BMTC's dedication to public safety and environmentally conscious transport initiatives.

BMTC distinguished itself from other urban transport agencies and municipal corporations nationwide during a competitive selection process in October 2024. The award acknowledges BMTC's pioneering launch of the HSR Layout intra-loop bus service, the first such service in India, which has received widespread acclaim. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

