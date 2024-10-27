Left Menu

Custodial Death Sparks Outrage: Criticism Against UP Government Intensifies

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other political figures have criticized the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government following the alleged custodial death of a man in Lucknow. They call the government's law enforcement 'cruel' and demand justice for the victim's family, as a murder case has been filed against police officers.

Updated: 27-10-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 21:31 IST
Custodial Death Sparks Outrage: Criticism Against UP Government Intensifies
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a sharp critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday, following an alleged custodial death in Lucknow. Gandhi claims the state has witnessed a 'jungle raj' where police brutality is rampant. The deceased man's family has accused the police of murder.

On social media platform X, Priyanka Gandhi highlighted that this death marks the second custodial fatality in Uttar Pradesh in two weeks, claiming the state leads nationally in such incidents. She questioned the possibility of justice when law enforcers are the perpetrators. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav echoed her sentiments, suggesting that 'police custody' should be renamed 'torture house'.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also decried the incident, advocating for immediate and tangible justice for the victim's family. Acknowledging the public's outrage, she called for decisive government action. On the administration's side, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak assured stern action, confirming a murder case against the implicated officers and a serious government investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

