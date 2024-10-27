Tragic Accident in Betul: Two Dead, Twelve Injured as Tractor-Trolley Overturns

A devastating accident occurred in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, early Sunday morning when a tractor-trolley carrying 16 passengers overturned, leaving two people dead and 12 others injured. The passengers, primarily workers from Kanniyakumari, Tamil Nadu, had just deboarded a train and were returning to their homes.

In response to the tragedy, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav promptly announced financial aid, allocating Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand for those injured. He has also ensured that adequate medical care will be provided to the victims. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

Betul's Superintendent of Police, Nischal Jhariya, stated that the driver of the tractor-trolley faces legal action, and his arrest is imminent. The incident has drawn attention from the Chief Minister's Office, which instructed authorities to handle the situation with utmost care and urgency to support the affected families.

