Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Betul: Two Dead, Twelve Injured as Tractor-Trolley Overturns

A tractor-trolley accident in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in two deaths and 12 injuries. The victims, originally from Kanniyakumari, Tamil Nadu, had just deboarded a train. The incident prompted Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to announce financial assistance for the victims. Authorities are pursuing legal action against the tractor driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 21:44 IST
Tragic Accident in Betul: Two Dead, Twelve Injured as Tractor-Trolley Overturns
Injured people being treated (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident occurred in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, early Sunday morning when a tractor-trolley carrying 16 passengers overturned, leaving two people dead and 12 others injured. The passengers, primarily workers from Kanniyakumari, Tamil Nadu, had just deboarded a train and were returning to their homes.

In response to the tragedy, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav promptly announced financial aid, allocating Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand for those injured. He has also ensured that adequate medical care will be provided to the victims. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

Betul's Superintendent of Police, Nischal Jhariya, stated that the driver of the tractor-trolley faces legal action, and his arrest is imminent. The incident has drawn attention from the Chief Minister's Office, which instructed authorities to handle the situation with utmost care and urgency to support the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024