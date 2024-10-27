Left Menu

Probe Launched into Bandra Terminus Stampede After Injuries Reported

Union Minister for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu announces an investigation into a stampede at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus that injured several passengers. Criticism arises from Shiv Sena over safety concerns, urging accountability from railway authorities. Enhanced measures have been implemented to ensure passenger safety amid festive travel chaos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 22:52 IST
MoS Railway Ravneet Singh Bittu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, voiced concerns following a stampede at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus. He announced that a formal investigation will be conducted to identify the cause of the chaos that led to multiple injuries.

The incident unfolded on Platform 1 as a crowd gathered for the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express. Dr. Sushil, Chief Medical Officer at KB Bhabha Municipal General Hospital, reported that out of ten injured individuals, five were hospitalized, three discharged, and two seriously injured were transferred to KEM hospital for advanced treatment.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Anand Dubey criticized the Mahayuti government's handling of public safety, expressing concerns over the Union Railway Minister's lack of accountability. Dubey emphasized the need for better safety protocols, especially as the festivity rush heightens. Western Railway's CPRO Vineet Abhishek assured the public of stepped-up measures, including extra ticket counters and staffing, to manage holiday crowds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

