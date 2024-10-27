Bomb Threats Shake Lucknow Hotels and Ayodhya Flight, Prompting Swift Security Measures

In a tense weekend scenario, several Lucknow hotels received bomb threats on Sunday, triggering extensive security sweeps by police forces. Sub Inspector Ramesh Chandra Pandey from Gautampalli police station confirmed that the threatening emails appeared to be an attempted scare tactic.

The threats prompted immediate intervention from Dog and Bomb Disposal Squads, who meticulously inspected 5-6 hotels but did not find any explosives. Pandey characterized these emails as apparent efforts to incite panic rather than credible threats.

On the same day, Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki International Airport experienced heightened alert after a bomb threat call targeted an Akasa Airlines flight from Bengaluru. The aircraft, carrying 173 passengers, landed safely, with searches confirming the threat as a false alarm.

The incident led to swift activation of Akasa Air's Emergency Response Team, which coordinated closely with regulatory bodies and local authorities. The airline ensured that all emergency protocols were duly followed, allowing safe passenger deplaning and providing necessary assistance.

A spokesperson for Akasa Air highlighted that security alerts impacted 15 flights, reaffirming the airline's commitment to passenger safety. Post-inspections confirmed all aircrafts' readiness to continue operations, underscoring the efficiency and effectiveness of the response measures undertaken. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)