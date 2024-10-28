Hyderabad Police Clamp Down on Public Gatherings to Ensure Peace

In a decisive move to maintain law and order, the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police has enforced a sweeping ban on public gatherings, protests, and rallies across the city for a duration of one month, commencing Sunday, October 27. This preventive measure is executed under the provisions of section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, earlier known as Section 144 of the CrPC.

The prohibition restricts the assembly of five or more individuals, processions, and public meetings, as well as the exhibition of symbols or messages that might provoke public unrest. A statement from the Telangana police indicated intentions by some organizations and political factions to disrupt public peace through demonstrations and protests.

Commissioner CV Anand emphasized that credible intelligence reports have revealed potential threats to the city's peace from various groups. Consequently, stringent measures are being implemented to preserve order in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The directive allows peaceful protests exclusively at Indira Park Dharna Chowk, warning that violators, particularly near sensitive areas like the Secretariat, will face legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)