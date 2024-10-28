Left Menu

Pawar vs Pawar: A Family Battle for Baramati

Maharashtra's Baramati assembly seat witnesses a familial face-off as Ajit Pawar and his nephew Yugendra Pawar, both from different factions of the NCP, contest against each other. The election, highlighted by past familial tensions, adds a dramatic chapter to Maharashtra's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 11:05 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 11:05 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minster and NCP chief Ajit Pawar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political stage in Maharashtra's Baramati assembly seat is set for an intense showdown as two members of the Pawar family prepare to contest against each other. NCP chief Ajit Pawar will file his nomination for the assembly seat today, facing competition from his nephew, Yugendra Pawar, who represents the NCP-SP alliance.

This election marks another episode of intra-family rivalry, following Supriya Sule's victory over Sunetra Pawar in the Lok Sabha polls. The split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) orchestrated by Ajit Pawar in June 2023 adds further significance to this family duel.

Speaking to ANI, Yugendra Pawar expressed his discontent over contesting against his uncle, who has held this seat seven times. He described the situation as 'quite sad and unfortunate,' emphasizing the family's past unity under party patriarch Sharad Pawar's guidance. Despite the party split, Yugendra remains loyal to his grandfather's legacy and the NCP's foundational values.

The upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, set for November 20 with results announced on November 23, will test the enduring influence of Sharad Pawar in Baramati. In previous elections, the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Congress have dominated, but the familial battle between Ajit and Yugendra Pawar promises a new dimension to the political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

