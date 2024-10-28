Sistema.bio Enhances Biogas Solutions with Inclusive Energy Acquisition
Sistema.bio has acquired Inclusive Energy to boost its biogas solutions delivery, enhancing digital measurement capabilities. The integration of technologies will enable the first digitally-verified biogas carbon credits, improving carbon emission reporting accuracy and enhancing customer service for farmers globally.
Sistema.bio announced on Monday its acquisition of Inclusive Energy for an undisclosed sum, aiming to bolster its capacity to deliver impactful biogas solutions.
The merger will enhance their digital MRV—measurement, reporting, and verification—capabilities, according to a company statement.
This strategic move will allow Sistema.bio to integrate Inclusive Energy's technology to establish the first digitally-verified biogas carbon credits, thereby improving the accuracy of carbon emission reduction reporting and boosting customer service for farmers worldwide.
