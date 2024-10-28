Sistema.bio Enhances Biogas Solutions with Inclusive Energy Acquisition

Sistema.bio announced on Monday its acquisition of Inclusive Energy for an undisclosed sum, aiming to bolster its capacity to deliver impactful biogas solutions.

The merger will enhance their digital MRV—measurement, reporting, and verification—capabilities, according to a company statement.

This strategic move will allow Sistema.bio to integrate Inclusive Energy's technology to establish the first digitally-verified biogas carbon credits, thereby improving the accuracy of carbon emission reduction reporting and boosting customer service for farmers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)