Left Menu

Sistema.bio Enhances Biogas Solutions with Inclusive Energy Acquisition

Sistema.bio has acquired Inclusive Energy to boost its biogas solutions delivery, enhancing digital measurement capabilities. The integration of technologies will enable the first digitally-verified biogas carbon credits, improving carbon emission reporting accuracy and enhancing customer service for farmers globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 15:31 IST
Sistema.bio Enhances Biogas Solutions with Inclusive Energy Acquisition
  • Country:
  • India

Sistema.bio announced on Monday its acquisition of Inclusive Energy for an undisclosed sum, aiming to bolster its capacity to deliver impactful biogas solutions.

The merger will enhance their digital MRV—measurement, reporting, and verification—capabilities, according to a company statement.

This strategic move will allow Sistema.bio to integrate Inclusive Energy's technology to establish the first digitally-verified biogas carbon credits, thereby improving the accuracy of carbon emission reduction reporting and boosting customer service for farmers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mozambique’s Blueprint for Climate Leadership: Advancing Blue Carbon Commitments

Tackling Gender Disparities in Cambodia: A Comprehensive Action Plan for the Next Five Years

Navigating Fragility: Climate and Development Strategies for Sustainable Peace

Empowering Cambodian Women Through Childcare: A Path to Workforce Inclusion and Child Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024