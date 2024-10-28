PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' Sheds Light on Cybercrime Threats

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, particularly its focus on cybercrime. As India strengthens its position as a global digital superpower, Pradhan noted the necessity of addressing the emerging challenges associated with this transformation.

Pradhan remarked on the Prime Minister's guidance in dealing with these issues, while praising Modi's conversion of 'Mann Ki Baat' into a public awareness campaign. On the latest episode, Modi warned against cyber threats, describing perpetrators of digital fraud as 'enemies of society.'

UP Chief BJP Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak echoed these sentiments, urging vigilance against scams like digital arrest, where imposters pose as officials to extort money. Modi advised citizens to remain calm and informed, taking proactive steps to safeguard against such fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)