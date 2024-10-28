Left Menu

PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' Sheds Light on Cybercrime Threats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' highlights the rising threat of cybercrime, particularly digital frauds. Union Ministers lauded Modi's campaign for public awareness, emphasizing the need to understand and address these challenges as India emerges as a digital superpower.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 15:46 IST
PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' Sheds Light on Cybercrime Threats
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, particularly its focus on cybercrime. As India strengthens its position as a global digital superpower, Pradhan noted the necessity of addressing the emerging challenges associated with this transformation.

Pradhan remarked on the Prime Minister's guidance in dealing with these issues, while praising Modi's conversion of 'Mann Ki Baat' into a public awareness campaign. On the latest episode, Modi warned against cyber threats, describing perpetrators of digital fraud as 'enemies of society.'

UP Chief BJP Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak echoed these sentiments, urging vigilance against scams like digital arrest, where imposters pose as officials to extort money. Modi advised citizens to remain calm and informed, taking proactive steps to safeguard against such fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mozambique’s Blueprint for Climate Leadership: Advancing Blue Carbon Commitments

Tackling Gender Disparities in Cambodia: A Comprehensive Action Plan for the Next Five Years

Navigating Fragility: Climate and Development Strategies for Sustainable Peace

Empowering Cambodian Women Through Childcare: A Path to Workforce Inclusion and Child Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024