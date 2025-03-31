Left Menu

Hyderabad Police Nab Cyber Fraudster Linked to Nationwide Investment Scam

Hyderabad's Cyber Crime Unit arrested Gujarat's Vyas Rutvik Smital Kumar for involvement in digital fraud across India. The accused, engaged in bogus stock market schemes, lured victims via social media. Police warn against unsolicited investment offers, stressing due diligence before disclosing financial details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 23:40 IST
Hyderabad Police Nab Cyber Fraudster Linked to Nationwide Investment Scam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Cyber Crime Unit in Hyderabad has made a significant arrest, capturing a suspect involved in a sprawling digital fraud operation. Officials confirmed the apprehension of Vyas Rutvik Smital Kumar from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, linked to over 80 fraud cases nationwide, including 11 in Telangana.

The accused reportedly collaborated with scammers presenting as Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd representatives. They deceived victims with promises of high returns through 'Block Trading' in the stock market, directing them to download falsified apps and transfer funds to shady accounts.

Victims deposited Rs9,56,000, only to find the app and schemes were fraudulent. Despite initial fake profits, the scammers demanded more money, halting withdrawals entirely. The Hyderabad police, led by Inspector K Madhusudan Rao, have warned citizens about investment frauds, urging caution and verification of all investment opportunities presented online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025