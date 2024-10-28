AIIMS New Delhi Pioneers GRASSROOT Trial: A Breakthrough in Stroke Care

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has announced the launch of the GRASSROOT clinical trial, aiming to test a new stent-retriever designed to treat large vessel occlusive strokes. This groundbreaking study could revolutionize stroke care in India and beyond.

Dr. Shailesh Gaikwad, Head of Neuroimaging & Interventional Neuroradiology at AIIMS, emphasized the significance of the trial, highlighting India's critical need for advanced interventional stroke treatment. The trial hopes to set new global standards by addressing unique challenges faced by the Indian populace.

Initiating on August 15, 2024, the GRASSROOT trial marks a significant step forward in stroke management. The novel stent-retriever, crafted with insights from global experts, promises to restore cerebral blood flow efficiently, aiming to be both effective and economical.

The trial involves 16 hospitals, including AIIMS and JIPMER, with the first successful treatment led by Dr. Shailesh Gaikwad and Dr. Deepti Vibha. It seeks to adapt healthcare solutions to India's socio-economic realities, offering life-saving treatment to the masses.

Dr. Shashvat Desai of Gravity and Dr. Dileep Yavagal of the University of Miami underscore the importance of accessible stroke care. As demand for advanced thrombectomy rises, new devices like this stent-retriever may provide a scalable solution to India's healthcare challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)