Left Menu

AIIMS New Delhi Pioneers GRASSROOT Trial: A Breakthrough in Stroke Care

AIIMS New Delhi launches the GRASSROOT trial to evaluate a next-gen stent-retriever that promises to transform stroke care in India. With significant impact potential globally, the trial addresses India's specific medical challenges, aiming to improve and make stroke care more accessible and affordable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 16:42 IST
AIIMS New Delhi Pioneers GRASSROOT Trial: A Breakthrough in Stroke Care
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has announced the launch of the GRASSROOT clinical trial, aiming to test a new stent-retriever designed to treat large vessel occlusive strokes. This groundbreaking study could revolutionize stroke care in India and beyond.

Dr. Shailesh Gaikwad, Head of Neuroimaging & Interventional Neuroradiology at AIIMS, emphasized the significance of the trial, highlighting India's critical need for advanced interventional stroke treatment. The trial hopes to set new global standards by addressing unique challenges faced by the Indian populace.

Initiating on August 15, 2024, the GRASSROOT trial marks a significant step forward in stroke management. The novel stent-retriever, crafted with insights from global experts, promises to restore cerebral blood flow efficiently, aiming to be both effective and economical.

The trial involves 16 hospitals, including AIIMS and JIPMER, with the first successful treatment led by Dr. Shailesh Gaikwad and Dr. Deepti Vibha. It seeks to adapt healthcare solutions to India's socio-economic realities, offering life-saving treatment to the masses.

Dr. Shashvat Desai of Gravity and Dr. Dileep Yavagal of the University of Miami underscore the importance of accessible stroke care. As demand for advanced thrombectomy rises, new devices like this stent-retriever may provide a scalable solution to India's healthcare challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024