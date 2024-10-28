India and China Progress on Eastern Ladakh Disengagement

Efforts to ease military tensions between India and China in Eastern Ladakh are nearing completion, defense sources confirmed. Disengagement in the Depsang plains and Demchok sectors is anticipated to finish by October 29, paving the way for resumed patrolling.

Recent advancements were highlighted by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, who acknowledged the smooth progress of the current frontier work. The disengagement, borne from agreements reached on October 21, represents a crucial step forward in the once four-year military deadlock.

Subsequent diplomatic dialogues have underscored the return to a "ground situation" rooted in equal and mutual security principles. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh applauded the agreements, attributing successful negotiation to ongoing dialogue. These developments follow significant discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, highlighting a renewed commitment to tranquility in border management.

(With inputs from agencies.)