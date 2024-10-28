Left Menu

India and China Progress on Eastern Ladakh Disengagement

The Indian and Chinese armies are making strides in resolving tensions along the Eastern Ladakh border. Aimed for completion by October 29, the disengagement follows recent agreements and diplomatic dialogues, restoring pre-2020 conditions. Talks have emphasized equal security and the restoration of traditional patrolling along the Line of Actual Control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:24 IST
India and China Progress on Eastern Ladakh Disengagement
A view of the mountains in the eastern part of Leh, 3km from the LAC. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Efforts to ease military tensions between India and China in Eastern Ladakh are nearing completion, defense sources confirmed. Disengagement in the Depsang plains and Demchok sectors is anticipated to finish by October 29, paving the way for resumed patrolling.

Recent advancements were highlighted by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, who acknowledged the smooth progress of the current frontier work. The disengagement, borne from agreements reached on October 21, represents a crucial step forward in the once four-year military deadlock.

Subsequent diplomatic dialogues have underscored the return to a "ground situation" rooted in equal and mutual security principles. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh applauded the agreements, attributing successful negotiation to ongoing dialogue. These developments follow significant discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, highlighting a renewed commitment to tranquility in border management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

