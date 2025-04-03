Left Menu

Hungary's ICC Withdrawal Sparks Diplomatic Dialogue

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban discussed Hungary's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court with U.S. President Donald Trump. They also explored potential actions in response to the withdrawal, following a joint press conference where Netanyahu praised Hungary's move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-04-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 22:50 IST
Hungary's ICC Withdrawal Sparks Diplomatic Dialogue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant diplomatic development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and U.S. President Donald Trump held discussions concerning Hungary's recent decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court.

The leaders deliberated on potential subsequent actions related to this withdrawal, underscoring the move's international implications.

The conversation occurred shortly after Netanyahu publicly commended Hungary for its decision during a joint press conference with Orban in Budapest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025