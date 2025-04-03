Hungary's ICC Withdrawal Sparks Diplomatic Dialogue
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban discussed Hungary's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court with U.S. President Donald Trump. They also explored potential actions in response to the withdrawal, following a joint press conference where Netanyahu praised Hungary's move.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-04-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 22:50 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and U.S. President Donald Trump held discussions concerning Hungary's recent decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court.
The leaders deliberated on potential subsequent actions related to this withdrawal, underscoring the move's international implications.
The conversation occurred shortly after Netanyahu publicly commended Hungary for its decision during a joint press conference with Orban in Budapest.
