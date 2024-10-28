Swavlamban 2024: Naval Innovation Unveiled

In a significant stride towards bolstering national security, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi inaugurated the Swavlamban 2024 exhibition. This annual event highlights the Indian Navy's commitment to fostering innovation and indigenisation.

The two-day exhibition opened to the public on October 28 and 29, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and concepts developed by Indian defence startups and MSMEs. A pivotal part of the event was an interactive session under the Defence Innovation Organisation's ADITI 2.0 launch, connecting startups with potential investors and discussing critical defence challenges.

The exhibition witnessed participation from numerous dignitaries, Defence Attache Corps, members from the Armed Forces, academia, and the public. This collective engagement aims to enhance innovative capabilities and address emerging national security challenges effectively. The exhibition continues on October 29, from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm.

