Delhi Lights Up With 'Diya Jalao, Patake Nahi' Campaign to Combat Pollution

On Monday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai initiated the 'Diya Jalao, Patake Nahi' campaign, encouraging the city's residents to avoid firecrackers and thereby assist in mitigating pollution. The campaign was kicked off with the lighting of diyas at the Babarpur Bus Terminal, underscoring the necessity of collective public efforts to manage pollution.

Rai urged Delhi's populace to embrace Diwali celebrations centered around diyas. He explained that the dual objectives of the campaign are discouraging firecracker usage and promoting the eco-friendly practice of lighting diyas. During the campaign launch, Rai highlighted that firecracker usage during Diwali significantly exacerbates pollution levels, posing an increased health risk for vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly. The government, launching the initiative at Babarpur Bus Terminal, aims to heighten awareness regarding the cracker ban.

Emphasizing public involvement, Rai noted that the campaign of lighting diyas would persist throughout Diwali. He pointed out the deteriorating air quality in Delhi, with sections of the city shrouded in smog, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained at the 'Very Poor' level. Reiterating the existing ban on firecrackers, Rai also called on neighboring states to implement similar prohibitions.

Addressing mounting pollution concerns during Diwali, the government has enforced a comprehensive ban on the manufacture, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers. Rai encouraged NCR states to adopt Delhi's methods. He also referenced the 'Winter Action Plan', launched on September 25, as a vital strategy to curtail pollution, revealing that Delhi's AQI was reported at 328 by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Minister Rai elaborated that the government's Winter Action Plan, initiated in late September, is being rigorously executed by various departments. The establishment of a Green War Room exemplifies the government's commitment to monitoring air quality effectively. Through campaigns like anti-dust drives and bio-decomposer sprays, the Delhi government has made tangible progress in cutting down pollution levels.

Rai made a heartfelt appeal to Delhi's citizens, urging Diwali celebrations devoid of firecrackers to safeguard public health. He emphasized the launch of the 'Diya Jalao, Patake Nahi' campaign as a significant step in inspiring public awareness and preventing firecracker-induced pollution in the capital. "Ensuring the well-being of our citizens during Diwali celebrations is paramount," Rai asserted, "Let's light diyas to shield Delhi from pollution."

In concluding remarks, Rai called on the people, especially children, to favor diyas over crackers, stressing the involvement of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and Paryavaran Mitras in the campaign. He urged everyone to acknowledge their shared responsibility in ensuring environmental safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)