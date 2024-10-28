Union Minister Sonowal Reviews Key Waterway Developments in Assam
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inspected various ongoing projects at the Pandu Port Complex in Guwahati, focusing on the Northeast's first Ship Repair Facility and infrastructure developments on the Brahmaputra River. With a total investment of Rs 645 crore, the projects aim to boost tourism, transportation, and cargo movement across Assam.
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, recently visited the Pandu Port Complex in Guwahati, assessing the progress of several construction projects, including the Northeast's first Ship Repair Facility. The projects, developed along the Brahmaputra River with a Rs 645 crore investment, are aimed at enhancing regional transportation and economic activity.
During his visit, Minister Sonowal emphasized the importance of waterways as a crucial lifeline for communities residing along the river. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, substantial investments have been made to revitalize the Brahmaputra, also known as National Waterways 2, to foster marine transportation and economic prosperity in Assam.
The ongoing infrastructure developments include projects designed to boost river tourism, and cargo movement. With a strategic ship repair facility and an elevated road corridor connecting to NH27, these initiatives seek to transform the Pandu Multi Modal Port into a key asset for the region's commercial interests.
