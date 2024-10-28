Left Menu

Israeli Airstrikes Shift Power Balance with Iran

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant highlighted the strategic disadvantage Iran now faces following precise Israeli airstrikes targeting its radars and air defense systems. The strikes, in retaliation for an Iranian missile attack, have weakened Iran's military capabilities and shifted the regional power balance.

Updated: 28-10-2024 23:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic strike over the weekend, Israeli airstrikes have significantly impacted Iran's military infrastructure, creating an advantage for future operations, according to Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. His remarks were delivered during a meeting with air force chiefs on Monday.

Gallant confirmed that the precise airstrikes targeted and disabled key Iranian radars and air defense systems. This damage severely compromises Iran's military capabilities, leaving it vulnerable to future actions. He emphasized that these actions have changed the balance of power in the region.

Iranian sources downplayed the extent of the damage from the airstrikes, with a foreign ministry spokesperson asserting that Tehran would employ all necessary tools to respond. The airstrikes were in response to an Iranian missile attack on Israel earlier this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

