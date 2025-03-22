India Launches 'Tavasya': Symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat in Naval Defenses
The Indian Navy launched 'Tavasya,' the second frigate of Project 11356, advancing India's self-reliance in warship construction under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. The launch highlights India's capability in defence manufacturing, amidst global supply challenges, and reinforces strategic dominance within the Indian Ocean Region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:31 IST
- Country:
- India
'Tavasya,' a major step forward in India's self-reliant defense manufacturing, was launched by the Indian Navy in Goa, marking a key milestone of Project 11356.
Union Minister Sanjay Seth praised the Goa Shipyard Limited's ability to deliver complex warships efficiently, enhancing India's naval prowess despite supply chain hurdles.
Having advanced stealth features and cutting-edge weaponry, 'Tavasya' signifies the strengthening of the Indian Navy's capabilities, affirming national security commitments amid geopolitical concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thane's Ambitious Budget Targets Urban Development and Self-Reliance
India Boosts Self-Reliance with Surge in Domestic Fertiliser Production
Meta Ventures into Chip Design: A Step Towards AI Self-Reliance
India Launches First-Ever Auction of Exploration Licences, Paving the Way for Critical Mineral Self-Reliance
Empowering Rohingya Refugees Through Skills Development: A Pathway to Employment and Self-Reliance