India Launches 'Tavasya': Symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat in Naval Defenses

'Tavasya,' a major step forward in India's self-reliant defense manufacturing, was launched by the Indian Navy in Goa, marking a key milestone of Project 11356.

Union Minister Sanjay Seth praised the Goa Shipyard Limited's ability to deliver complex warships efficiently, enhancing India's naval prowess despite supply chain hurdles.

Having advanced stealth features and cutting-edge weaponry, 'Tavasya' signifies the strengthening of the Indian Navy's capabilities, affirming national security commitments amid geopolitical concerns.

