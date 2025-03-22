Left Menu

India Launches 'Tavasya': Symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat in Naval Defenses

The Indian Navy launched 'Tavasya,' the second frigate of Project 11356, advancing India's self-reliance in warship construction under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. The launch highlights India's capability in defence manufacturing, amidst global supply challenges, and reinforces strategic dominance within the Indian Ocean Region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:31 IST
India Launches 'Tavasya': Symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat in Naval Defenses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

'Tavasya,' a major step forward in India's self-reliant defense manufacturing, was launched by the Indian Navy in Goa, marking a key milestone of Project 11356.

Union Minister Sanjay Seth praised the Goa Shipyard Limited's ability to deliver complex warships efficiently, enhancing India's naval prowess despite supply chain hurdles.

Having advanced stealth features and cutting-edge weaponry, 'Tavasya' signifies the strengthening of the Indian Navy's capabilities, affirming national security commitments amid geopolitical concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025