Wall Street Set for a Crucial Week as Earnings and Elections Converge

Wall Street surged on Monday, buoyed by a week teeming with corporate earnings from tech giants and fast-approaching election excitement. Averted disruptions in energy supplies from the Middle East also lifted market sentiment.

Key figures like Alphabet and Meta Platforms showed notable gains, while upcoming earnings reports from Microsoft and Amazon.com promise significant impacts. Additionally, investors keenly await guidance on AI expenditures.

Economic indicators, including Thursday's Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index, will be pivotal in assessing Federal Reserve policies as markets anticipate a challenging U.S. presidential election battle.

