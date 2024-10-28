Wall Street Set for a Crucial Week as Earnings and Elections Converge
Wall Street saw gains Monday as investors braced for a busy week of earnings from leading companies and speculated over the upcoming Nov. 5 election. Favorable geopolitical developments in the Middle East eased tensions. Key economic data and tech sector results are expected to influence market sentiment.
Wall Street surged on Monday, buoyed by a week teeming with corporate earnings from tech giants and fast-approaching election excitement. Averted disruptions in energy supplies from the Middle East also lifted market sentiment.
Key figures like Alphabet and Meta Platforms showed notable gains, while upcoming earnings reports from Microsoft and Amazon.com promise significant impacts. Additionally, investors keenly await guidance on AI expenditures.
Economic indicators, including Thursday's Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index, will be pivotal in assessing Federal Reserve policies as markets anticipate a challenging U.S. presidential election battle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise: China's Military Drills Near Taiwan as a Warning to Independence Forces
Tensions Escalate: China's Strategic Military Exercises Near Taiwan
Tanks and Tensions: The UNIFIL Dilemma in Southern Lebanon
Tensions Escalate: China Launches War Games Near Taiwan
Tensions Escalate: China's Military Exercises Encircle Taiwan