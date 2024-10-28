Left Menu

Wall Street Set for a Crucial Week as Earnings and Elections Converge

Wall Street saw gains Monday as investors braced for a busy week of earnings from leading companies and speculated over the upcoming Nov. 5 election. Favorable geopolitical developments in the Middle East eased tensions. Key economic data and tech sector results are expected to influence market sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 23:58 IST
Wall Street Set for a Crucial Week as Earnings and Elections Converge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street surged on Monday, buoyed by a week teeming with corporate earnings from tech giants and fast-approaching election excitement. Averted disruptions in energy supplies from the Middle East also lifted market sentiment.

Key figures like Alphabet and Meta Platforms showed notable gains, while upcoming earnings reports from Microsoft and Amazon.com promise significant impacts. Additionally, investors keenly await guidance on AI expenditures.

Economic indicators, including Thursday's Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index, will be pivotal in assessing Federal Reserve policies as markets anticipate a challenging U.S. presidential election battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

 Global
2
Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

 United Arab Emirates
3
Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

 Japan
4
Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024