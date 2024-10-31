Left Menu

Hope Amid Boycott: J&K UT Foundation Day Sparks Political Tensions

Amid boycotts by regional parties, JK BJP chief Ravinder Raina expressed optimism that Omar Abdullah will attend future UT Foundation Day events. Divisions persist over J&K's Union Territory status, with calls for statehood restoration. Meanwhile, Diwali celebrations brought a rare moment of camaraderie between Indian and Chinese border soldiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 18:54 IST
J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP, Ravinder Raina, voiced his expectation that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will partake in future celebrations of the Union Territory (UT) Foundation Day. Raina emphasized the need for political figures to transcend partisan divides while occupying constitutional roles.

The boycott by regional parties, including the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, marked this year's observance. Raina urged attendance as a constitutional duty during his remarks to ANI, underscoring the day's import. He extended his remarks to celebrate the peaceful Diwali interactions between Indian and Chinese troops along the LAC, expressing gratitude for the harmony displayed.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha questioned the rationale behind the National Conference's boycott, arguing for acceptance of Jammu and Kashmir's present UT status. Sinha linked further political processes, namely delimitation and assembly polls, to eventual statehood restoration. However, opposition from National Conference and PDP leaders remains strong, reflecting unresolved tensions following J&K's reorganization in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

