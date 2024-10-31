TerraPower Explores European Expansion
TerraPower, supported by Bill Gates, is in informal discussions with European nations, including Turkey, to build small modular reactors. A company spokesperson revealed this development, highlighting the nuclear power company's interest in expanding its next-generation nuclear technology into the European market.
TerraPower, the cutting-edge nuclear power firm backed by billionaire Bill Gates, is exploring opportunities to establish small modular reactors in Europe. According to a company spokesperson, informal talks have been initiated with several European countries, with Turkey among them.
This move by TerraPower signals its ambition to penetrate the European market, leveraging its next-generation nuclear technology. The company's small modular reactors are seen as a potential game-changer in the nuclear energy landscape.
While formal agreements are yet to be made, these discussions indicate a strategic effort by TerraPower to expand its global footprint and collaborate with international partners in bolstering nuclear energy solutions.
