TerraPower Explores European Expansion

TerraPower, the cutting-edge nuclear power firm backed by billionaire Bill Gates, is exploring opportunities to establish small modular reactors in Europe. According to a company spokesperson, informal talks have been initiated with several European countries, with Turkey among them.

This move by TerraPower signals its ambition to penetrate the European market, leveraging its next-generation nuclear technology. The company's small modular reactors are seen as a potential game-changer in the nuclear energy landscape.

While formal agreements are yet to be made, these discussions indicate a strategic effort by TerraPower to expand its global footprint and collaborate with international partners in bolstering nuclear energy solutions.

