Sanjay Seth Lauds Soldiers' Vigilance at Borders During Diwali Festivities

The Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, has delivered a commendation to Indian soldiers for their unwavering watchfulness at the borders during the Diwali festival. This act of vigilance ensured that the 140 crore citizens across the nation could enjoy the festival in peace.

He emphasized how the soldiers, considered family by the entire nation, maintain their duties, noting the inspiration drawn from the Prime Minister's tradition of spending Diwali with them. This year, PM Modi continued his annual practice by celebrating with Army jawans in Gujarat's Kachchh.

Seth also touched upon the recent camaraderie shown between Indian and Chinese troops, who exchanged sweets along the border—a gesture emerging after the disengagement process in Ladakh. This development signals a potential easing of the tensions that have characterized India-China relations since the border standoff in 2020.

