Police Foil Rhino Poaching Plot at Kaziranga National Park

In a decisive operation, Assam police and forest department foiled a rhino poaching plot at Kaziranga Park. Two poachers were arrested, and further investigations are underway. The park recently reopened for tourism, emphasizing rhino conservation through strong community and authority collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 21:20 IST
Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A meticulous operation by the Assam police and forest department has successfully thwarted a rhino poaching attempt in Kaziranga National Park. The announcement came from the Field Director on Thursday, confirming the arrest of two poachers by a joint team from the Biswanath district.

Field Director Sonali Ghosh revealed that intelligence inputs had led to the capture of Rasidul Haque and Sibe Ali, who were planning to hunt rhinos. As investigations continue, authorities aim to nab other culprits involved in the case.

Kaziranga, a UNESCO World Heritage site, recently welcomed tourists for the 2024-25 season. It is known for its successful rhino conservation efforts aided by strict protection measures and community participation, which have been vital in reducing human-wildlife conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

