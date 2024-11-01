Tragic Blaze Claims Life at Indonesian Cooking Oil Factory

A massive fire erupted at a cooking oil factory near Jakarta, resulting in the tragic death of one individual. Approximately 20 firefighting trucks were dispatched to the scene in an effort to control the inferno, local authorities reported on Friday.

Footage aired by Metro TV depicted towering flames and thick black smoke emanating from the core of the complex located in Bekasi, a city directly east of Indonesia's capital, Jakarta. In response to the emergency, roads in the vicinity of the factory were closed to facilitate the extensive rescue operation.

Firefighter Haryanto, who was present at the site, confirmed to Reuters that one fatality had been discovered. The facility is managed by PT Primus Sanus Cooking Oil Industrial, according to Maswa, a representative from the local fire department.

(With inputs from agencies.)