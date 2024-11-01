Left Menu

Tragic Blaze Claims Life at Indonesian Cooking Oil Factory

A massive fire at a cooking oil factory near Jakarta has resulted in one death, with firefighters working extensively to control the blaze. The incident led to road closures around the factory in Bekasi. The factory is run by PT Primus Sanus Cooking Oil Industrial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 08:19 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 08:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A massive fire erupted at a cooking oil factory near Jakarta, resulting in the tragic death of one individual. Approximately 20 firefighting trucks were dispatched to the scene in an effort to control the inferno, local authorities reported on Friday.

Footage aired by Metro TV depicted towering flames and thick black smoke emanating from the core of the complex located in Bekasi, a city directly east of Indonesia's capital, Jakarta. In response to the emergency, roads in the vicinity of the factory were closed to facilitate the extensive rescue operation.

Firefighter Haryanto, who was present at the site, confirmed to Reuters that one fatality had been discovered. The facility is managed by PT Primus Sanus Cooking Oil Industrial, according to Maswa, a representative from the local fire department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

