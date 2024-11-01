Left Menu

Resolution on the Underground: RMT Calls Off Strike

The RMT union has called off planned strike action on the London Underground following successful negotiations with management that led to a much-improved offer, initially scheduled to begin Friday and extend into the week.

Updated: 01-11-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 18:35 IST
The breakthrough follows intensive negotiations between RMT union representatives and management authorities, aiming to resolve ongoing disputes that threatened transport disruption.

This development has been well-received by commuters, who now face uninterrupted underground services, a relief following the uncertainty of potential transport chaos looming in the week ahead.

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

