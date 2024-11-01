Resolution on the Underground: RMT Calls Off Strike

The RMT union has announced the suspension of the imminent strike action across the London Underground. Originally set to commence on Friday and extend into next week, the decision came after management presented a significantly enhanced offer.

The breakthrough follows intensive negotiations between RMT union representatives and management authorities, aiming to resolve ongoing disputes that threatened transport disruption.

This development has been well-received by commuters, who now face uninterrupted underground services, a relief following the uncertainty of potential transport chaos looming in the week ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)