Dhami Stone-Pelting Fair: A Tradition of Faith and Heritage

The village of Dhami in Himachal Pradesh is home to a fascinating age-old tradition known as the 'Stone-Pelting Fair'. This cultural event serves as a substitute for ancient human sacrifices intended to appease Goddess Kali, and it has captivated attendees for over four centuries.

Every year, the fair draws thousands of spectators from nearby villages and beyond, eager to observe the ritual that is deeply rooted in the area's history. The practice involves two sides of villagers partaking in a symbolic stone-pelting exchange until a minor injury is inflicted, which is seen as an offering to the goddess.

Organizers and local authorities closely monitor the event to ensure no serious injuries occur, underscoring a commitment to maintaining the tradition while ensuring safety. Despite its violent origins, the fair has become a significant cultural attraction showcasing the village's devotion and rich heritage.

